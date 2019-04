BRENTWOOD, Mo. – A cleaning company discovered what they believed to be a live grenade while they were cleaning a Brentwood house on Monday.

The company contacted police and the bomb and arson squad responded to the scene where they took the device and put it in their total containment vessel for subsequent off-site detonation. Police said the Brentwood Fire Department was on standby and the matter was safely resolved.

It’s unclear if the object ended up being an actual grenade.