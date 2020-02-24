ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — ‘CLEAR’ is making its debut at St. Louis Lambert International Airport on Feb. 24.

The identity technology can save travelers time from pulling out identification and getting in line. With CLEAR, travelers use their fingerprints and eyes. Travelers still have to go through traditional security, including the full body scanner. The only way to avoid that – is to get TSA PreCheck.

“CLEAR is already changing the way more than five million members move through their days by transforming the cards in their wallets into a single biometric ID. CLEAR members simply verify their identity with their fingertips or eyes before continuing on to the physical screening process,” a press release said.

CLEAR, which costs $179 per year, will also create more than 50 local jobs. St. Louis is CLEAR’s 34th airport location.

It’ll be available at Terminal 1 in early March, according to a press release.

