ST. LOUIS – Saturday, Aug. 17 is ‘Clear the Shelters Day.’

It’s part of a nationwide effort to find homes for stray and abandoned pets. The campaign has helped more than 250,000 pets find their forever home.

Several St. Louis area adoption agencies will take part in the event.

All adoption fees at the APA on Aug. 17 will be waived thanks to sponsor Tito’s Handmade Vodka.

Center for Animal Rescue and Enrichment of St. Louis ‘CARE STL’ is also participating.

Click here to find area shelters participating

St. Louis was named one of the most pet friendly cities!

