Clementine's Naughty & Nice Creamery one of 10 best indie ice creams shop in country

Clementine's has seven locations across St. Louis, and one location in the Metro East.

ST. LOUIS — Clementine's Naughty & Nice Creamery is getting some national recognition.

The St. Louis favorite was recently named the 10th Best Indie Ice Cream Shop in a poll by USA Today.

Clementine's, known for its "naughty" and "nice" flavors, is a small-batch creamery with seven locations across St. Louis and one location in the Metro East. Naughty flavors are made with alcohol, while the nice flavors are not. The creamery also offers vegan flavors.

Each location offers a variety of rotating naughty and nice flavors. For a list of locations, visit Clementine's Creamery's website.

Owner Tamara Keefe started the ice cream shop in 2014, and it has blossomed into a St. Louis staple.

Among the other top-rated indie ice cream shops by USA Today are Island Creamery, with locations in Virginia and Maryland, which was ranked number one, and An's Dry Cleaning in San Diego, California, at number two.

To learn more about Clementine's Naughty & Nice Creamery, click here.

To see other USA today 10Best polls, click here.