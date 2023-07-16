Clementine's Naughty & Nice Creamery one of 10 best indie ice creams shop in country

ST. LOUIS — Clementine's Naughty & Nice Creamery is getting some national recognition.
The St. Louis favorite was recently named the 10th Best Indie Ice Cream Shop in a poll by USA Today.
Clementine's, known for its "naughty" and "nice" flavors, is a small-batch creamery with seven locations across St. Louis and one location in the Metro East. Naughty flavors are made with alcohol, while the nice flavors are not. The creamery also offers vegan flavors.
Each location offers a variety of rotating naughty and nice flavors. For a list of locations, visit Clementine's Creamery's website.
Owner Tamara Keefe started the ice cream shop in 2014, and it has blossomed into a St. Louis staple.
Among the other top-rated indie ice cream shops by USA Today are Island Creamery, with locations in Virginia and Maryland, which was ranked number one, and An's Dry Cleaning in San Diego, California, at number two.
Other St. Louis restaurants and spots have made the top 10 best on USA Today polls. Most recently, City Foundry STL won third-best Food Hall by USA Today, and SugarBot Sweet Shop in St. Charles, was ranked fifth-best Cookie Shop in the country.
