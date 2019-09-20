ST. LOUIS — People across the world took to the streets on Friday to demand that leaders tackle climate change.

In St. Louis, dozens are outside of City Hall in downtown St. Louis. According to a press release, the strike urges St. Louisans to disrupt business as usual by joining the strike at City Hall or by mobilizing with other forms of nonviolent resistance. It started at 10 a.m. and goes until 2 p.m.

The strike is being held three days before the United Nations Summit on Climate Change in New York City.

The strikes are inspired by the teen climate activist Greta Thunberg. More than 800 events are planned in the United State following massive protests overseas. Magazine, ‘Teen Vogue,’ included St. Louis in their ‘What climate change will do to three major American cities by 2100,’ article.

Events kicked off in Australia, where protesters marched in 110 towns and cities, including Sydney and the national capital, Canberra. Demonstrators called for their country, the world's largest exporter of coal and liquid natural gas, to take more drastic action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

READ MORE: Global Climate Strike begins with hundreds of thousands in protest

Other stories

RELATED: Global Climate Strike begins with hundreds of thousands in protest

RELATED: Teen activist to lawmakers: Try harder on climate change

RELATED: A Global Climate Strike is happening Friday. Here's what it's all about