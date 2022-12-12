Clinton County man asking for justice after dog shot, killed by neighbor

“He shot [my dog] at close range with a shotgun," said the Illinois man. "...He ended up dying in my yard.”

GERMANTOWN, Ill. — A Clinton County family is mourning tonight after they say their neighbor shot and killed their dog.

A Siberian Husky named Trigger was part of the Timmons family for 11 years.

“He was just a good loving dog,” said Hobie Timmons. “A good family dog.”

Friday afternoon, Hobie Timmons got a text from the mailman that turned his world upside down.

“He tells me that Trigger was down bleeding,” said Timmons. “He thought he might have got hit by car.”

However, Trigger wasn’t hit by a car.

Timmons says a neighbor told him he shot Trigger because he was being aggressive.

“The neighbor warned me before that if I didn’t tie him up he was going to kill him,” said Timmons. “He shot him at close range with a shotgun. Trigger walked down an easement road bleeding to make it home. He ended up dying in my yard.”

The loss wasn’t just hard on the Timmons family, but their other dog Raven as well.

“She gave up,” said Timmons. “She didn’t eat since Friday afternoon. She didn’t take her medicine. I think a broken heart because she gave up everything.”

Now Timmons is demanding justice for his dogs and his family.

“He let that dog lay there and suffer,” said Timmons. “That’s what bothers me the most.”

Under Illinois law it is legal to kill a dog, but only if it’s endangering the life of a person or livestock.

“He didn’t have any livestock out there,” said Timmons.