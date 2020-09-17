'The ultimate human being' | Close friends remember the life of Dr. William Danforth

Danforth helped Washingon University become a nationally recognized research institution

ST. LOUIS — He was known as "Chan Dan." The Chancellor of Washington University for many years.

The founder of the Donald Danforth Plant Science Center.

The grandson of the founder of Purina.

William Danforth left behind a huge legacy in St. Louis.

From starting one of the nations biggest areas for start up businesses or funding Bio STL a biotechnology company that just came out with a treatment for COVID-19, even after his passing Danforth continues to leave his mark on St. Louis.

"Icon, the ultimate role model," said close friend and President of the Danforth Plant and Science Center Dr. Jim Carrington.

There are a lot of words to describe the life of Dr. William Danforth.

"Bill Danforth was simply the ultimate human being," added Carrington.

From making Washington University a nationally recognized research institution, to starting the Danforth Plant and Science Center, to trying to solve world hunger or helping end segregation in St. Louis Schools, Dr. William Danforth always thought big.

But as close friends will tell you the thing that made him different was he delivered.

He put his money where his mouth was and dedicated his life to building great institutions like Washington University and like the Donald Danforth Plant and Science Center and he's a role model for all of us," said friend and former coworker Donn Rubin.

Rubin described him as "gentle and a character that is hard to find."

"I would add visionary, I think Bill had a unique ability to look into the future and know where to lead the community because it would be better if we went in that direction," added Arch To Park CEO and friend Jason Hall.

"I'm going to cheat and use a hyphen and say community-minded because that vision was always pointed at the cause," added friend Sam Fiorello.

A vision and cause that continues today through the people Danforth brought along the way.