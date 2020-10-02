ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — If you drive on Interstate 44 near Jefferson, you'll need to give yourself more time or rearrange your commute starting Monday morning.

The Missouri Department of Transportation is starting work on I-44 to replace the westbound and eastbound I-44 bridges over Jefferson. There will be several closures for the project, which will last through December.

Here's MoDOT's timeline for the construction.

Feb. 10

6 a.m.: the ramp from Lafayette to westbound I-44 will close; and will remain closed until the end of the year.

7 a.m.-2 p.m.: crews will have the right lane closed on westbound I-44 at Jefferson for work on the shoulder.

Feb. 11

7 p.m.: Crews close the ramp from northbound I-55 to westbound I-44.

8 p.m.: Crews close the left lane on the westbound I-44 ramp. When the ramps reopen 5 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, westbound I-44 traffic will have only two lanes. Drivers on the northbound I-55 ramp will not be able to access Jefferson through the end of the year. They will have to exit onto Lafayette or Grand.

Tuesday night through Friday night

7 p.m. to 5 a.m.: Each night, crews will work on placing barrier wall to shift eastbound traffic onto the westbound lanes. Traffic will detour to Truman.

MoDOT said all work is weather permitting.

There will ultimately be two westbound lanes and three eastbound lanes throughout the project. Traffic will shift onto the westbound side until June for the first phase of the project. After June, traffic will move onto the new eastbound bridge through December.

Crews will resurface the interstate between Compton and I-55 after the project is finished. They expect to finish resurfacing in the spring of 2021.

