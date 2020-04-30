Club Fitness to reopen St. Charles County locations on May 9

Club Fitness said the gyms will also increase cleaning protocols including temperatures to be taken of all staff members

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — Club Fitness announced it’ll reopen its locations in St. Charles County on May 9 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a post on its Facebook, it will follow all government mandated social distancing and occupancy guidelines to reopen along with guidelines to its amenities in a “phased approach as safely as possible.”

Club Fitness said each location will be operating with limited hours, 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The kids club and smoothie bars will stay closed and other amenities may be impacted.

It said the gyms will also increase cleaning protocols including temperatures to be taken of all staff members.

“We will continue to respect local county guidelines for the rest of our locations. We will share additional information and timelines for our other locations as we receive them,” Club Fitness wrote on Facebook.

As of April 29, St. Charles County has 596 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 34 people who have died from complications related to the virus. For the latest, click here

Leaders in St. Charles County said earlier this week that they plan to begin reopening the county when Missouri Gov. Parson lifts the statewide stay-at-home Missouri order on May 4.

"We have twice the problem the state as a whole has in terms of the number of cases per 10,000 people, but we have half the problem St. Louis City and St. Louis County have," said St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann.

The first phase of Missouri’s plan to reopen on May 4 includes guidance for small and large businesses like retail and restaurants. Parson said local officials will be able to establish their own regulations and ordinances as long as they are consistent with the statewide order

When it comes to St. Louis County and the City of St. Louis, leaders have extended the stay-at-home orders until further notice.