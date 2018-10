ST. LOUIS – Let’s help a St. Louis childhood center and keep children warm this winter!

Due to one of its partners closing, SouthSide Early Childhood Center is in desperate need of coats for their kids.

The childhood center would love to have about 140 new or gently used coats, sizes newborn to kids size six.

You can drop coats off at the school located at 2101 South Jefferson Avenue in St. Louis. Ask for Lynn Carroll when dropping off a coat.

