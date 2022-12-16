x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Center of Creative Arts hosting fundraiser for school affected by October shooting

The Central Visual and Performing Arts Relief Showcase was scheduled for Friday night.
Credit: KSDK

ST. LOUIS — The Center of Creative Arts was hosting an arts showcase to support a school community that was devastated by a shooting on campus in October.

COCA was scheduled to put on the Central Visual and Performing Arts Relief Showcase Friday night at 7 p.m.

Proceeds from the CVPA Relief Showcase were going to benefit the community after the shooting on October 24 that left a student and a teacher dead and seven people injured.

"There are no words that can express the heartbreak and pain this senseless act has caused and will continue [to] cause," the event description read. "But there is hope, CVPA is standing strong as a brilliant beacon of light in the darkness. Together, we are better and the healing begins with art. "

Tickets could be purchased online. The St. Louis Public School Foundation continued to collect donations to help the community.

COCA is at 6880 Washington Street in St. Louis.

On October 24, tragedy struck Central Visual and Performing Arts High School (CVPA) when a gunman entered the school and...

Posted by COCA (Center of Creative Arts) on Tuesday, December 13, 2022

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Arrests made after Thursday night robbery in south St. Louis

Before You Leave, Check This Out