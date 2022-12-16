Center of Creative Arts hosting fundraiser for school affected by October shooting

The Central Visual and Performing Arts Relief Showcase was scheduled for Friday night.

ST. LOUIS — The Center of Creative Arts was hosting an arts showcase to support a school community that was devastated by a shooting on campus in October.

COCA was scheduled to put on the Central Visual and Performing Arts Relief Showcase Friday night at 7 p.m.

Proceeds from the CVPA Relief Showcase were going to benefit the community after the shooting on October 24 that left a student and a teacher dead and seven people injured.

"There are no words that can express the heartbreak and pain this senseless act has caused and will continue [to] cause," the event description read. "But there is hope, CVPA is standing strong as a brilliant beacon of light in the darkness. Together, we are better and the healing begins with art. "

Tickets could be purchased online. The St. Louis Public School Foundation continued to collect donations to help the community.

COCA is at 6880 Washington Street in St. Louis.