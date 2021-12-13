WATCH LIVE: Pritzker gives update on Illinois tornado damage

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is in Pontoon Beach giving an update on tornado damage in the St. Louis area following deadly storms Friday night.

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — The search continues.

Monday morning, construction trucks and cranes returned to the Edwardsville Amazon Delivery Warehouse to continue searching through what remains of the building. Crews don't expect to find any survivors in the rubble; there are no reports of anyone still missing inside the building.

Governor JB Pritzker will give an update on tornado damage in central Illinois Monday morning. He’ll speak at the Pontoon Beach Police Department at 11:30 a.m.

For the families of the six employees who died at the warehouse during Friday's tornado, these last few days have been devastating.

Those victims are Deandre Morrow and Etheria Hebb of St. Louis, Kevin Dickey of Carlyle, Larry Virden of Collinsville, Austin McEwen of Edwardsville and Clayton Cope of Alton.

We don’t yet have information on funeral services.

One mother, Carla Cope, spoke with 5 on Your Side and shared the last conversation she had with her son, Clayton Cope. She warned him in a phone call that the storm seemed to be heading his direction. Clayton told his mother he would seek shelter, but not before he warned his coworkers.

“He was trained in the Navy,” said Carla Cope. “That’s what they do, and in his job he would’ve put himself out there no matter what.”

She told us how it felt to receive the news that her son passed away. She said, “There’s nothing that you can experience like getting that information… There’s no amount of sympathy that can make you feel any better. It’s just going to take time.”

At least 45 people were rescued from the collapsed building and reunited with loved ones. One person was critically injured and airlifted to a hospital to receive medical care.

Police said they don’t know how many people were in the building at the time of the collapse, which makes the search more complicated.

There are no current reports of missing persons at the building, but Edwardsville officials are urging any residents with missing loved ones to call police at 618-656-2131.

One employee is still in the hospital with serious injuries.

5 On Your Side talked with Amazon Director of Media Relations Kelly Nantel on-site about the storm. She said the Edwardsville warehouse did have emergency storm shelters inside. But, she couldn’t tell us exactly where those shelters are.

We asked how much time employees had to make it to safety before the tornado touched down and what happened inside the building during those last critical moments.

“From the time that the tornado siren went off to the time it touched the ground was 11 minutes," Nantel said. "It was a very fast moving storm… There were announcements made in the building and then our leadership team were going around the building and moving people in as well.”

She said all employees affected by the closure of the Edwardsville Amazon Delivery Warehouse and the adjacent Fulfillment Center will be paid over the course of the time they are not able to work.

Nantel said employees should not be penalized for any absences from work and if they have any issues, they should reach out to their HR representatives.

Nantel added that the company is providing support to the employees of this location.

"This was a pretty traumatic event for everybody. We want to make sure they know hey have access to services, food, transportation, time off — whatever they need. So, right now, that's really our priority is taking care of our people," she said.

Amazon said the company will be communicating individually with the families of each of the six employees who died.

Friday night’s tornado in Edwardsville has been graded an EF-3 by the National Weather Service, with wind speeds anywhere around 165 miles per hour.

Damage in Edwardsville

The strength of the storm is evident when you take a look at the surrounding areas.

Our team found damage along Sand Road, located behind the Amazon warehouse. There are houses and trailer homes in the area.

Some trailers were destroyed by the storm. Trees were split, ripped up and blown across the street.

Neighbors told us they’ll be cleaning up debris blown off of the Amazon warehouse for some time.

One owner of ‘Grandpa’s Peach and Pecan Farm’ on Sand Road said roofing from the Amazon warehouse was blown so hard into his property, it knocked a hole in the side of his concrete house. The farm also lost a greenhouse, a 65-foot-long trailer home on the property, several trees, sheds and equipment.

First responders conducting the search said they've been getting donations from the community. People have donated things like food, water, and Gatorade.

If you’d like to support crews, contact the Red Cross or Salvation Army to organize that.

Edwardsville residents with significant damage to their home or property should call the United Way by calling 211.

The Edwardsville public works department will start cleaning up debris Monday in the following locations:

Country Club View Subdivision, which includes Country Club View Drive, Fairway Drive, Sunset Hills Drive, Birdie Court and Eagle Court

Glen Echo Subdivision, which includes Glen Echo Drive, Lockhaven Court, Camelot Drive and Country Club Lane

Residents working to clean up the damage are asked to follow these restrictions in order to have debris removed:

Building materials and tree debris should be placed in separate piles near the edge of the roadway.

Tree limbs should be cut into pieces that are 8 feet or less if possible.

Residents are encouraged to place small building debris in their regular trash for pickup.

City crews may not enter private property.

Materials that will be removed only include trees and building materials that are a direct result of the storm event.

Edwardsville residents outside the areas identified above who have tornado debris should call the Department of Public Works at 618-692-7535.