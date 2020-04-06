The College School awarded 'No Place for Hate' school designation

The No Place For Hate initiative aims to improve school climates by providing a framework for schools to combat bias, bullying and hatred

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. — A school in Webster Groves has received designation from the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) as a No Place for Hate School.

Teachers and K-8th grade students at The College School completed a yearlong, self-directed program to meet the requirements for the designation, according to a press release from the school.

The No Place For Hate initiative aims to improve school climates by providing a framework to combat bias, bullying and hatred and create long-term solutions to create positivity and equity within schools.

“It’s more important than ever for schools to commit to programs like No Place for Hate as a way to confront bias and to foster a community where everyone can thrive,” said Director of Equity & Inclusion at The College School Tiffany Khang in the release. “This is just one more positive step on The College School’s journey to lead with empathy and build an inclusive environment.”

One of the school's initiatives was the Wagon Train of Food annual food drive, which delivers more than 5,000 nonperishable food items to a local food shelter. Students also study how things such as transportation, access to shelter, and food assistance programs affect people's ability to access food.

The school also partnered with Kemper Art Museum to create a curated art tour that explores racism, prejudice and differing perspectives.

"Taking a stand against bigotry, hate, prejudice, and stereotypes within our own places of learning is never an easy job,” said ADL Director of Professional Development ADL Tabari Coleman. “It takes a whole school community to make it work from students to teachers, families, and administrators.”

As part of the program, students made pledges against hate that the school put together into a video.

The College School has received a banner from the ADL that it will hang in its school.