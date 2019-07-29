FERGUSON, Mo. — In the next few weeks, parents will be sending their kids off to college. For many, it will be their first time away from home, so some parents are making sure their kids have an important lesson in self-defense.

They enrolled their teens in a self-defense class, geared toward college students. Everett Townsend with Townsend Defense taught the class at the Ferguson Community Center on Sunday.

“It’s messed up that we have to think about something like that, but at least if it does happen, I know how to protect myself,” said Aurie Hughes, who attended the class. Hughes will go to college in Texas.

Townsend showed students how to physically fight off an attacker. He showed them kicking techniques and how to break free from an attacker’s grip.

Townsend also talked to them about being aware and told them not to walk around campus with their heads buried in their phones.

“To empower a young person, I’m not going to be like that person I saw on the news. That is rewarding,” said Townsend.

Townsend also gave them advice on how to make sure they’re safe at parties. He reminded students to never be so drunk that they lose control.

