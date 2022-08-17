Collinsville residents under boil order after massive water main break

This water main break affects about 30,000 residents.

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — Residents in Collinsville are being asked to boil their water after a massive water main break Tuesday night.

The water main break happened at around 10 p.m. in front of the Collinsville water plant along Collinsville Road. The water department believes a fitting on the 20-inch pipe came lose and crews are still trying to find the break.

The water plant is currently offline and the department said the repair is "crucial." The department has some water in ground storage but it's not enough to provide the whole city with water.

This water main break affects about 30,000 residents. The water department said when the water line ruptured, the pressure dropped quickly, which can cause those who live in high ground areas to be without water entirely.

Residents are being asked to boil water for at least five minutes before using it.

“We will be pulling samples as soon as we get the water back on, having them dropped off at the lab to be analyzed and we’ll get everybody off the boil order as soon as possible,” Collinsville Public Works Director Dennis Kress told 5 On Your Side.

The City of Collinsville made a post on Facebook about the boil order and said in addition to boiling water, residents should also turn off ice makers and discard any ice produced while the order is in effect.