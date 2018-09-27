COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – A Collinsville, Illinois couple was honored at Capitol Hill by the ‘Angels in Adoption Program.’

Congressman John Shimkus (R, Illinois-15) announced on Thursday, John and Robin Chomko been honored by the Congressional Coalition on Adoption Institute in Washington, DC as ‘2018 Angels in Adoption.’

"John and Robin opened their hearts and their home to 13 adopted children after the birth of their two biological sons in 1993 and 1995," Shimkus said. "God's grace and the Chomko's deep faith are awe inspiring, and the family they have grown together is a testament to the power of love and the importance of adoption."

The Angels in Adoption Program, through the Congressional Coalition on Adoption Institute, honors individuals and organizations who make extraordinary contributions to adoption, permanency and child welfare. For more information, click here.

