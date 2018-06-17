COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – A Collinsville father was shot and killed Friday night by a man he knew, his next-door neighbor.

Daniel Lee, 40, was parked outside of his parent’s home on Illinois Avenue, when the man who lives directly across the street approached the car, fired one shot, and then ran off.

Collinsville police said they do not know what led up to the exchange or what the man’s motive could have been.

Lee leaves behind a 17-year-old daughter, Danielle Lee, who said that she spoke to her father about two hours before the fatal shooting.

“No person, let alone, a neighbor should have shot my father, or any person,” Lee said. “And there should not be a 17-year-old sitting here without a father.”

Illinois State Police eventually tracked down the suspect on Interstate 255, where he was involved in a single-vehicle crash.

He was taken into custody. Police said the next step will be to confer with the state attorney’s office on Monday.

