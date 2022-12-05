Collinsville Fire Department holds school shooter training this week

Health care workers from several area hospitals will teach a variety of topics, such as triage, stop the bleed and pediatric airway management.

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — In light of recent school shootings across the country and in St. Louis, the Collinsville Fire Department hosted a mass casualty response training this week, starting Monday.

Health care workers from several area hospitals will teach a variety of topics, such as triage, stop the bleed and pediatric airway management.

"Training today is on an active shooter," Deputy Chief of Operations Kevin Reis said. "Whether that be at school or out in the public."

SIU School of Medicine Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine Rebecca Tracy said this training is applicable anywhere.

"This could be anything from what we hear about in the news. shootings at a shopping mall or school to a multiple-car accident on the highway," she said.

Training on Monday included an airway station, trauma scenarios, and wound care.

"The patient's clock has already been ticking so we could be 15-20 minutes behind the ball," Reis said.

The recent deadly school shooting at Central VPA High School in St. Louis only highlighted the need for this training.

"It's not if but when this could happen, so we just want to be prepared," Reis said.

Tracy said a mass casualty response doesn't always mean every resource is available.

"How do we decide, when we don't have enough resources when we initially respond, how we're going to best utilize our resources to help as many patients as possible?" she said.

And while first responders are trained to help all ages, Monday's was focused on children.