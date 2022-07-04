Collinsville man drowns in Meramec River at Meramec State Park

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. — A Collinsville, Illinois, man drowned while swimming in the Meramec River.
According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 25-year-old Uriel Ramirez died Monday afternoon. The report said he jumped off a bluff downstream of the state park boat ramp at around 4 p.m. and didn't resurface.
He was pronounced dead at around 5:30 p.m. after first responders were able to recover his body.
The highway patrol's report said Ramirez was not wearing a safety device.
Water safety:
In a video posted last summer, the Missouri State Highway Patrol posted a video with safety tips for swimming in rivers. In the video Cpl. Juston Wheetley said swimming in a river is different from a lake or pool and can tire out even the most experienced swimmers.
He said most drownings occur when people overestimate their swimming abilities in the current.
He said there are a few things to keep in mind when swimming in a river:
- Always wear a well-fitting life jacket that is rated for your size and weight.
- Make sure you always go swimming with a group.
- Have a throwable floatation device ready if an emergency arises.
More local news:
- RELATED: Metro East teens to travel to Finland to represent Team USA in dog agility competition
- RELATED: Scientific look at fireworks and the smoke they leave behind
- RELATED: Fast-growing 'tiny cabin' startup to build new campsite outside St. Louis
- RELATED: Owners behind 2 local restaurants open new space in Town & Country
- RELATED: July 4, 1986: When Michael Jordan and Dominique Wilkins hooped under the St. Louis Arch