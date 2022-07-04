Collinsville man drowns in Meramec River at Meramec State Park

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said he jumped off a bluff downstream of the state park boat ramp at around 4 p.m. and didn't resurface.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. — A Collinsville, Illinois, man drowned while swimming in the Meramec River.

According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 25-year-old Uriel Ramirez died Monday afternoon. The report said he jumped off a bluff downstream of the state park boat ramp at around 4 p.m. and didn't resurface.

He was pronounced dead at around 5:30 p.m. after first responders were able to recover his body.

The highway patrol's report said Ramirez was not wearing a safety device.

Water safety:

In a video posted last summer, the Missouri State Highway Patrol posted a video with safety tips for swimming in rivers. In the video Cpl. Juston Wheetley said swimming in a river is different from a lake or pool and can tire out even the most experienced swimmers.

He said most drownings occur when people overestimate their swimming abilities in the current.

He said there are a few things to keep in mind when swimming in a river:

Always wear a well-fitting life jacket that is rated for your size and weight.

Make sure you always go swimming with a group.

Have a throwable floatation device ready if an emergency arises.