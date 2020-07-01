COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — Police are looking for a man caught on security video robbing a store at gunpoint Sunday morning.
Police said the man walked into the Exon station on S. Morrison Avenue in Collinsville, Illinois, at around 7 a.m. and pulled out a gun. He demanded money from the register.
Police said he eventually grabbed a cash register and ran off toward S. Clinton Street.
Police said he is considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sergeant Kuechle at 618-344-2131 Ext. 5138 or call Crimestoppers at 866-371-8477.
