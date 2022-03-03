Collinsville police officers shoot, kill man they said shot at them

According to a release from the Illinois State Police, officers shot and killed 45-year-old Kevin Steinhauer while responding to a report of a home invasion.

According to a release from the Illinois State Police, officers shot and killed 45-year-old Kevin Steinhauer while responding to a report of a home invasion on Arnold Street in Collinsville.

According to the release, the call came in at around 8:35 Wednesday night. When officers arrived, they saw Steinhauer inside the home with a gun.

The release said officers reportedly ordered Steinhauer to drop his weapon multiple times, but he refused and instead fired shots at the officers.

The officers returned fire, striking Steinhauer. Officers tried to provide first aid to the man, but he died at the scene.

No officers were injured in the incident.

The report did not say how many officers were involved in the incident.