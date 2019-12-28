COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — It's more than 1,600 miles and a world away. But for a group from Collinsville, the call to help Honduras doesn't have a boundary.

Sixty-six percent of Hondurans live in poverty and 20 percent of those live in extreme poverty, according to the World Bank group. Most people in America take for granted the ability to get medical care, including eye exams. But for many who live in and around the capitol of Tegucigalpa, the living conditions are dire and medical help is often not available.

“Most of the people in the neighborhoods that we go to live in a small one-room house, the walls you see through half of it," said Dr. Jeffrey Herberts, an Optometrist who has practiced for 41 years. "They have dirt floors, usually no running water inside the house,”

“If you live in a barrio where people are crunched together and all you have is a dirt floor, and you sleep on a dirt floor at night, it’s hard to maintain your health,” said Dr. Gary Meier, an Optometrist who has practiced for 44 years.

Both doctors will be joining a team from Collinsville to spend a week in Honduras in February. The group will include doctors, nurses, a dentist, a pastor and other caring individuals.

“It’s one of the poorest countries in Central America so its need is greater than most other areas,” Meier said.

This will be Herberts' 11th trip and Meier has been doing this for 20 years.

“For some reason, I said yes and became hooked with the need of the people,” said Meier. “I didn’t realize that I was going to get hooked with people that really just needed care, and that kept me going back.”

During the week the team is there, they will travel out to the surrounding barrios and will help about 3,800 people. “We average about 100 patients per person a day so it is a busy day,” said Herberts.

The group will take all of their own supplies, about 30 suitcases full of medicines, eye glasses, dental tools and dozens of other needed items. Each team member pays for their own way including their flight, lodging and meals.

And the reason these doctors do it?

“Literally some of them are blind and all they need is glasses. We get a hug after helping somebody see, it's very rewarding, said Herberts. “We can't help everybody, but the ones we help, it does make a difference.”

They need to raise $8,000 for all their supplies. All money raised will go 100% to the needs of the people. If you would like to help, click on their Go Fund Me link.

OTHER LOCAL STORIES

RELATED: Former US attorney cited for third DUI in 2 years

RELATED: Man charged in 1987 murder of Franklin County woman

RELATED: 3 injured in I-270 shooting in Hazelwood, westbound lanes reopened

RELATED: Former Dojo Pizza owner sentenced to 65 years for sex crimes against children

RELATED: After beloved Owensville, Missouri, man loses home to fire, town rallies to build him a new one