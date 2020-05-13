Collinsville, Granite City will not join the rest of Madison County in reopening

Granite City Mayor Ed Hagneuer also urged businesses Wednesday to continue following the stay-at-home order

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — The cities of Collinsville and Granite City will not be joining the rest of Madison County in defying the Illinois' stay-at-home order.

The cities announced on Wednesday that they would continue to follow the state's stay-at-home order, despite the Madison County Board's vote Tuesday night to reopen the county.

"We are deeply sympathetic with those suffering the emotional, physical, social, and economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic; however, the city must place the safety of our residents, businesses, and visitors as our top priority during these unprecedented times," the city of Collinsville said in a release.

The city is recommending that its businesses also comply with the state, warning them to seek legal advice before taking any actions to violate the order.

Granite City Mayor Ed Hagneuer also announced Wednesday that the city would continue to abide by the stay-at-home order, warning that the county's resolution is not legally enforceable and businesses may face consequences if they choose to violate the order.

“As Mayor of Granite City, I participated in the conference call this morning with Governor Pritzker to discuss this important issue. There is a possibility of consequences to our businesses and community for not continuing to abide by the Executive Orders issued by the Governor," Hagneuer said in a statement.

"For business owners and especially those that have State licenses, please consult with your legal counsel and insurance provider on your options, liabilities and protections for any potential re-opening. The City of Granite City will continue to abide by the Executive Orders and take action on criminal complaints as necessary."

The county board's resolution supports a four-phase plane to reopen, estimated to start Wednesday and continue through June. Of the 29 members on the board, only two voted no.

Under the guidelines, businesses in the county may reopen, but some are limited to 25% capacity, such as retail shops, salons, gyms and theaters.

"These recommendations establish what we believe is a responsible path forward for our county to begin reopening," the guidelines said. "It does not guarantee any reopening outside of the emergency orders issued by the state of Illinois. Doing so may cause a business owner to lose its state or federal licensing and/or liability insurance coverage."

