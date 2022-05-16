Collision between train and truck in Imperial kills 1, injures 2 others

A baby suffered non-life-threatening injuries and another person was seriously injured.

IMPERIAL, Mo. — One person is dead, and two others were injured after a collision involving a train and pickup truck in Imperial.

The crash happened just after 11 a.m. Monday in the 6000 block of Windsor Harbor Lane.

Cpl. Dallas Thompson with the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Troop C confirmed the fatality and said one person was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries. He said a baby was also involved in the collision and has non-life-threatening injuries.

The circumstances surrounding the crash and the identity of the victim who died have not been released.