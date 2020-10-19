x
Here's a look at all the wildfires burning in Colorado right now

Multiple fall wildfires continue to burn in Colorado, including near major population centers like Fort Collins, Boulder and Estes Park.

COLORADO, USA — As dry conditions persist throughout the state, multiple wildfires have continued to burn in Colorado well into the fall.

This year's fire season has had two of the largest recorded wildfires in Colorado's history and has led to the evacuation of hundreds of homes and damage to numerous structures everywhere from far northern Colorado to the Western Slope and now to Boulder County.

Smoke has led to poor air quality along the front range. Click here for the latest air quality alerts.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Tuesday that it is closing all National Forest land in Clear Creek, Jefferson, Gilpin, Boulder and Larimer counties due to "unprecedented and historic fire conditions." 

Those closures will be evaluated based on conditions in the coming days. 

Below is a roundup of all of the wildfires currently burning in Colorado and a look at the latest coverage from 9NEWS.  

Cameron Peak Fire

Size: 206,009 acres (322 square miles)

Containment: 52%

Date started: Aug. 13

Information: Now the largest wildfire in Colorado history, the Cameron Peak Fire has survived a Labor Day snowstorm and continued to grow southeast toward the foothills west of Fort Collins and Loveland, as well as near Estes Park and into Rocky Mountain National Park. 

This has led to evacuation orders for thousands of residents. Crews are working to assess structure damage.

Click here for the latest information on evacuations and national forest closures. 

CalWood Fire

Credit: Aiden Wooley
Calwood Fire Credit: Aiden Wooley

Size: 9,365 acres (13 square miles) 

Containment: 17%

Date started: Oct. 17 

Information: The CalWood Fire has burned roughly 13 square miles of land in the foothills northwest of Boulder -- the largest recorded wildfire in the county. So far, the fire has damaged 26 homes and led to the evacuation of roughly 3,000 people, including the entire town of Jamestown.

Click here for the latest information on evacuations, closures and more. 

Lefthand Canyon Fire

Credit: KUSA
Lefthand Canyon Fire in Boulder County

Size: 470 acres (0.73 miles)

Containment: 4%

Date started: Oct. 18 

Information: The Lefthand Canyon Fire has led to numerous additional evacuations in the foothills near Boulder, including the entire towns of Ward and Gold Hill. Spring Gulch Road and Gold Lake Road are also under an evacuation order.

Click here for the latest emergency updates. 

East Troublesome Fire

Credit: U.S. Forest Service
The East Troublesome Fire on Friday, Oct. 16.

Size: 15,546 acres (About 24 square miles)

Containment: 10%

Date started: Oct. 14 

Information: The East Troublesome Fire has led to the closure of numerous roads and recreation areas north of Hot Sulphur Springs. Heavy pockets of fire have led to poor air quality in nearby Granby and Fraser.

Click here for the latest information on evacuations and national forest closures. 

Williams Fork Fire

Credit: U.S. Forest Service
Aerial view of a portion of the Williams Fork Fire looking toward Jones Pass.

Size: 14,654 acres (23 square miles) 

Containment: 26% 

Date started: Aug. 14 

Information: The Williams Fork Fire is burning about 10 miles southwest of Fraser. It is believed to be human-caused and has caused difficulty for firefighters due to its remote and rugged location. No evacuation notices or pre-evacuation notices are in effect for the Williams Fork Fire.

Click here for the latest information on national forest and road closures for the fire. 

Middle Fork Fire

Size: 20,033 acres (31 square miles) 

Containment: 1%

Date started: Sept. 6 

Information: The Middle Fork Fire 10 miles north of Steamboat continues to burn, with firefighters working to add containment lines to the southwestern portions of the blaze. There are no evacuation or pre-evacuation orders in effect for Routt County. Pre-evacs are in place in Jackson County for Rainbow Lakes, Aqua Fria, as well as Teal and Tiago Lakes areas. Stage 2 fire restrictions are in effect in Routt and Jackson counties. 

Read more about the fire and pre-evacuation orders here.

Ice Fire

Size: 508 acres (0.8 square miles) 

Containment: 15%

Date started: Oct. 19

Information: The Ice Fire is burning near the Ice Lakes Trailhead, outside of Silverton. A hotshot crew and air crews are working to contain the fire. There were 23 hikers that were found in the area and evacuated by helicopter. Firefighters are working to prevent the fire from spreading toward US Highway 550. 

Mullen Fire

Credit: Zach Alexander, USFS
A look at burning on the outer ring of the Mullen Fire on Oct. 1.

Size: 176,863 acres (276 square miles) 

Containment: 73%

Date started: Sept. 17 

Information: The Mullen Fire started burning in the Medicine Bow Mountains 38 miles west of Laramie, Wyoming, and has since crossed the Colorado border into parts of Jackson and Larimer counties. Most of the evacuations are in Wyoming, but some have happened north of Walden. Dozens of structures have been destroyed.

Click here for the latest information on evacuations and national forest closures. 

Grizzly Creek Fire

Credit: Grizzly Creek Fire @fire_grizzly Twitter
Grizzly Creek Fire east of Glenwood Springs, Colo. on Aug. 18, 2020.

Size: 32,466 acres

Containment: 91%

Date started: Aug. 10

Information: This human-caused fire continues to burn in spots after it was first sparked off Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon. During its early stages, it led to evacuations in the area, closed the highway and threatened Hanging Lake. Weeks later, 13 firefighters continue to monitor the blaze and are working to suppress any potential flare-ups. Earlier this year, the Grizzly Creek Fire was considered a "top national priority."

Click here for the latest information about the fire. 

Pine Gulch Fire

Size: 139,007 acres

Containment: 100%

Date started: July 31

Information: Up until last week, the lighting-caused Pine Gulch Fire 18 miles north of Grand Junction was the largest in Colorado history. It is now fully contained, after rapid growth and numerous evacuations.

