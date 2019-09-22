JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — The firearm breaking the silence at an outdoor Missouri shooting range is the same gun generating noise all over the country.

“There’s a lot of rumors floating around,” said Aaron Tarlow, the owner of Southern Armory in Imperial.

Days after the gun manufacturer Colt announced it would suspend production on AR-15, Tarlow spent his Saturday afternoon shooting his own Colt AR-15. When he’s not at the range, he spends time at his gun shop, Southern Armory.

“Colt’s been struggling for literally years now. I’m surprised it took this long for them to move on to focusing on what they do best: military government contracts,” he said.

Colt’s business decision has people outside of the firearm industry experiencing some of the strongest effects. Mother of three Rebecca Medina felt a sense of comfort upon hearing the news.

“Whatever the reason it is, it doesn’t matter,” she said. “School has started and it’s scary to think about what could happen.”

AR-15s were used in mass shootings like Sutherland Springs and Parkland, Florida.

Tarlow predicted most Colt AR-15 inventory will deplete next year.

“There’s still a plethora of supply,” he said. “There are still commercial guns sitting in warehouses waiting to be purchased.”

Tarlow also said he expects any impact on the market will be slim.

“The only thing this is going to affect from a sales standpoint is that person who comes in and wants the iconic pony on their rifle not being able to get it,” he said.

While there won’t be a big shift in sales, the one major change is something that can’t be bought: a worried mother’s quiet relief.

“It’s one less gun that could get in the hands of someone and potentially go into our schools,” said Medina.

