ST. LOUIS — The Columbus statue in Tower Grove Park is here to stay.

The park board of commissioners has been looking into the issue after concerns over Columbus's history with Native Americans were raised last year.

Signs and markers will be added nearby to discuss the historical context of Columbus and the history of the park's land.

They're asking for help from Native American communities to come up with a comprehensive way to commemorate the history of the land.

