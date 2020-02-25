MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — An investigation is underway into a shooting that happened at a community center in St. Louis County Monday night.

Here’s everything we know, so far:

Police responded to the Maryland Heights Community Center around 8:10 p.m., which is located at 2300 McKelvey Road.

An officer already was in the parking lot of the community center responding to an unrelated call when a woman alerted him that there was a man with a gun inside, Maryland Heights Police Chief Bill Carson said.

The officer went into the community center to confront the gunman. Carson said the gunman started shooting at the officer and that’s when the officer returned fire. The wounded gunman was transported to a hospital, police said. The officer was not injured.

Police said the gunman shot and killed a woman inside the community center before the officer entered the building.

Victim of shooting

Maria Lucas, 45 of Olivette was a city employee, Carson said in a Tuesday morning press conference. Lucas was the on-duty supervisor at the community center at the time of the shooting. Chief Carlson said her injuries were so severe that she was pronounced dead at the scene.

City of Maryland Heights

Suspected shooter

Chief Carson said he was a part-time city employee for just under three years, he was a custodial aid. His name is not being released at this time, police said. He remains in the hospital with serious injuries and suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Carson said charges in the shooting may be filed sometime Tuesday.

‘Very heroic’: Officer stops gunman suspected of killing woman

Carson credited the quick and fearless actions of the police officer. He said the officer did not hesitate to run into the building alone and that he was confronted by the gunman almost as soon as he walked through the front doors.

"The actions of our police officer were actually very heroic. He was notified that there had been a shooting, there was a man with a gun inside the community center. He immediately went inside the community center and confronted the gunman, and shots were exchanged," Carson said.

The officer was wearing a body camera. He also said that the incident was caught on surveillance cameras.

Woman inside community center spoke to 5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side spoke to a woman who was inside at the time of the shooting. She said she has been going to the gym inside the community center since August 2019.

“I was just working out like regular, on the treadmill – listening to music. And all the sudden I heard a loud bang, it was so loud that I could even hear it through my headphones,” Sasha Kondratyeva said.

She said everyone turned their heads toward the stairwell, near the main lobby and then everyone went to go see what was going on.

She said she saw a man with a pistol in his left hand and all of the people at the front desk were behind the desk. The workers told them to get off the stairwell and get out of the way, she said.

Two minutes later, five or six gunshots went off and that’s when everyone started to run and scream.

“We went into one of the fitness rooms that had a utility closet, about 20 people came in there,” Kondratyeva said. “It was dark in there, people were panicking … We didn’t know what was happening, we didn’t know if he [the gunman] was coming up there.”

Kondratyeva said they all just stayed quiet and continued to check their phones for updates. She said she believes one of the people who worked there was in the closet with her group. He told them to keep quiet and turn the brightness on their phones down.

They were in the closet for about 30 to 40 minutes until police came in to clear them out.

She said she was texting her family and her boyfriend.

“I basically just told them ‘I love you,’ if anything happens to me – I didn’t know what else to say,” Kondratyeva said. “I didn’t know what was going to happen, at that point in my life I was like this is it, this could be it for me, so I basically just texted and called the people that were closest to me. That kind of stuff makes you realize like wow life could just end at any moment. “

Maryland Heights Community Center

The 92,000 square-foot facility is home to the city’s parks and recreation department. It also houses an aquatic center, a gym with several courts, an indoor track and a large fitness area with cardio and weight equipment.

Chief Carson said counseling will be offered to city employees.

If you were at the community center during the shooting

The Maryland Heights Police Department shared the following message,

"If you still have a vehicle at the Maryland Heights Community Center, you can come and retrieve it. Enter the Aquaport entrance and speak with the officer at that entrance for further directions."

RELATED: 'Life could just end at any moment' | Woman inside community center during shooting hid in a closet

RELATED: ‘Very heroic’: Officer stops gunman suspected of killing woman inside Maryland Heights Community Center