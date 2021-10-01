Community comes together to help Fredericktown families after EF-3 tornado

One community organizer says, "I just can't sit and watch someone else suffer."

FREDERICKTOWN, Mo. — An EF-3 tornado pummeled through Fredericktown in Madison County, Missouri Sunday night.

National Weather Service crews say it hit the city with 140 mph winds.

While the damage is pretty severe, there are no reports of injuries.

"It was so close that we felt the shake and it does sound like a freight train," Jennie Moore describes Sunday's tornado.

On Tuesday, Moore packs baskets, filling them up with necessities, and recalls the sound of this ominous roar.

It's one she's familiar with.

Back in 2011, a tornado hit her small town of Knob Lick, which is about 10 minutes away from Fredericktown.

Now, she wants to pay it forward.

"I wanted to do something, I don't have a chainsaw, so I can't go cut down trees but I thought people need food and supplies after losing everything. I'm going to make as many as I can," Moore says.

Just a mile away from Fredericktown is Cobalt Village.

It's a village of 300, yet they are mighty.

Village board members are stepping in and stepping up.

Board member Jason Corbitt says, "The storm tracked a mile or two north so it didn't hit us. We're on a different electrical grid so we opened up the village to let our neighbors come here. I just can't sit and watch someone else suffer."

They set up shop at the community center and they are giving away essential items and food.

Organizer Katey Kemp explains, "For families who are in need who lost their houses can come in and get something. We decided to do something quick and easy to go. We're feeding a lot of the health care residents."

On Sunday, they were able to feed up to 300 people and it's been non-stop.

Kemp says she'll be there for the rest of the week.

She admits, "I love helping people as much as I can."

It's a sight to see: the damage, but the kindness too.

"Right now, we're living in a time of a lot of division and for Fredericktown, it doesn't matter right now," Moore adds.

We're told a number of "tourists" are coming by just to see the damage.

The Missouri State Patrol is urging people to stop, so cleanup crews can do their jobs.

RESOURCES AND DONATIONS



If you want to donate to the baskets organized by Moore, you can reach out to her at jennieemoore2@gmail.com.

A community organizer at Cobalt Village Community Center has also set up a GoFundMe, if you'd like to donate here.

Calvary Church in Fredericktown is giving out free hot meals Wednesday through Friday this week from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. It also has a shower station with hygiene products. To schedule a private time, click here.

Those needing assistance may call 1-800-Red-Cross or go here for more information.