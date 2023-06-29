Community honors life of 84-year-old firefighter after presumed duty-related death

“It was his life,” said Brenda Turnbough. “It gave him a reason to give him up in the mornings. It gave him purpose."

BERGER, Mo. — Flags are at half-staff across Franklin County as the community mourns the loss of a long-serving first responder.

Lloyd Ruediger served in the New Haven-Berger Fire Department for nearly six decades before suffering a duty-related heart attack Monday.

“It was his life,” said Brenda Turnbough. “It gave him a reason to give him up in the mornings. It gave him purpose. It was just his thrill to be able to help serve the community.”

As a radio blared out the 84-year-old firefighter’s end-of-watch call, Ruediger’s niece, Brenda Turnbough, couldn’t help but be emotional.

“I’m just amazed,” said Turnbough.

“The brotherhood is the brotherhood,” said retired Creve Coeur firefighter Richard Aholt. “We’re going to be there.”

Retired firefighter Richard Aholt made the trip from Creve Coeur to pay his final respects to Ruediger, who served in the United States Army before working as a truck driver in addition to his duties at the firehouse teaching generations a simple lesson.

“Dedication,” said Aholt. “Dedication to the community. Dedication to the brotherhood of the fire service.”

In fact, one of Ruediger’s final acts was responding to a house fire Sunday night before suffering a presumed duty-related heart attack Monday morning.

Turnbough told 5 On Your Side her uncle wouldn’t have wanted it any other way.

“If I had his card that you could die doing what you love doing, I want to sign up for that,” said Ruediger. “It was his life. He got to do what he liked doing and enjoyed doing it.”

“Know that wherever you are the fire service is your family,” said Aholt.