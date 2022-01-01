Community gathers to remember nearly 200 people killed in St. Louis in 2021

On New Year's Eve, more than two dozen people gathered at Williams Temple Church of God In Christ in north St. Louis to remember victims of gun violence.

ST. LOUIS — On this New Year's Eve night, more than two dozen people gathered at Williams Temple Church of God In Christ in north St. Louis—not to ring in the new year, but to remember the 194 people who died from gun violence in the city this year.

"It's sad to say, but I want to know when does it stop?" said Elder Oscar Brown, a Board Member of Families Advocating Safe Streets.

Brown's sister, Jeanette Culpepper, founded the nonprofit 30 years ago after her 22-year-old son, Curtis Johnson Jr., was shot and killed in north St. Louis. His killer was never caught.

"We're looking to do as much as we can for the community with the parents, the brothers, the sisters, the fathers and others who have lost their loved ones," said Brown.

Culpepper, who died of cancer in October, was lauded as a dedicated, crime prevention advocate and a "tireless champion" for families of crime victims.

The names of the fathers, mothers and children who lost their lives were also read.

"We all have to play a part," said Alderwoman Shameem Clark Hubbard, whose ward covers a large area north of Delmar Boulevard.

Sadly, while 5 On Your Side was interviewing Hubbard, gunshots rang out just a few blocks away.

"Yes, those were gunshots and it's just terrible. We all in St. Louis cannot be distracted. We have a responsibility in stopping the gun violence," she said, adding the community will stand up against it to keep Culpepper's legacy alive.