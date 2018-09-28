FREEBURG, Ill. — Forgive and be kind. It's the message family and friends of the boy killed on his bike in Freeburg shared at a vigil Thursday night.

The vigil was held where the accident took place. Mason Schmittling was hit and killed on Tuesday at Oak Brook Drive and North State Street. Police say Mason was riding his bike across the street when the SUV hit him.

The driver is 16 -years-old. Police say the teenager did cooperate with them.

The accident has rocked the community. Mason was a well-loved 14-year-old and known for being energetic, loving, incredibly fun. Mason's classmates came out in full force and his family and friends surrounded his mom. They also asked the community to pray for the driver who hit him.

People at the vigil also wrote notes to Mason's mother to show their support for his family.

© 2018 KSDK