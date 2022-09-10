Community input needed to reimagine Steinberg Skating Rink

Forest Park Forever and the City of St. Louis is teaming up to turn Steinberg Skating Rink into a year-round facility.

ST. LOUIS — It's been a staple in St. Louis for over 60 years. The Steinberg Skating Rink in Forest Park has created memories for families and visitors every winter.

Now, the City of St. Louis wants to create more memories that can be made all year long.

That's why they're asking for your feedback in the design phase of a "Steinberg Reimagined."

For eight months out of the year, the skating rink is pretty empty, but this project would change all of that.

Its goal is to make the rink packed all year-long, just like it is during those magical winter months.

Dominik Jansky, the communications and marketing director for Forest Park Forever, said they can't do it without the community's help.

"We really want to hear from St. Louis residents and visitors because really...you know...it's their park...so to make it a success...that's really an important part of the process," he said.

Forest Park Forever and the City of St. Louis is teaming up to turn a historic and beloved structure into something even bigger and better, according to Jansky.

"Forest Park, we see it bring people together, and we know it's a point of pride for people, and this is one area that isn't used as much," he said.

That's exactly what Jansky said he and his team at Forest Park Forever want to change.

Over the past year, the non-profit has been collecting ideas from the community about what they want to see.

They showcased the possible future of the skating rink on Saturday, Oct. 8.

Lesley Hoffarth, Forest Park executive director, said they want to make the facility full of life year-round.

"That's what this project is all about, connecting the building and the rink to the landscape and to Kingshighway to be a great hub of activity for this natural side of the park, and a great entryway for people coming from the city to the east," she said.

The "Steinberg Reimagined" could include everything from roller skating to food and drink options to entertainment to even indoor spaces inside the building, according to Hoffarth.

"We really want to make sure we get the bones right, this space is about 65-years-old, and it's about at the end of its useful life, so we want to make sure the infrastructure is there, and then we can change out with seasonal activities," she said.

While the potential renderings are out there, Jansky said, they still want to hear from the community on how to make Steinberg Skating Rink into much more than a winter memory.

"It'll help Forest Park continue to be what everyone wants it to be," he said.

There is a Steinberg Reimagined Virtual Open House on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom.

You will hear from Forest Park Forever and the design team, see the current renderings, and share your input directly.

Register for the virtual open house here.

If you can't make that, you can also share your ideas online at this survey.