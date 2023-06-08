'Take pride in your neighborhood': Community members gather to discuss how to preserve historic Black St. Louis neighborhoods

The Urban League's Federation of Block Units hosted the "Our Beloved Communities" discussion on Saturday at the Back-to-School Expo.

ST. LOUIS — Community members in St. Louis came together Saturday to discuss how to preserve historic Black neighborhoods in the city while at the same time celebrating their history.

The live discussion happened at this year's Back-To-School Expo hosted by the Urban League.

Organizers hoped the discussion on Saturday empowered others to be a part of the change.

Julia Allen has called one north St. Louis neighborhood home for 73 years.

"Growing up in The Ville was really a wonderful experience because it was a whole community. It was a very diverse community," she said.

Allen is a part of 4TheVille, an organization restoring pride in the legacy of The Ville.

"We have to preserve that neighborhood because of the historic significance of the neighborhood," she said.

Unfortunately, over time though, Allen has watched this once vibrant area change before her eyes.

"The neighborhood now we have more vacant lots and abandoned buildings than any area in the city of Saint Louis, so now we're in in reduced wards," she said.

Like many who took the stage on Saturday though, Allen is hopeful for the future.

"I know my neighborhood is a neighborhood in transition because we've got great organizations working to it to stabilize and improve what's there," she said.

It's not just The Ville that's facing these challenges.

According to Farrakhan Shegog, director of the Urban League's Federation of Block Units, other cities are facing similar challenges and that's why they wanted to host a discussion.

"They are all neighborhoods or communities that are on the verge of extinction, if empowered residents are not stepping up to the plate to preserve the history," he said.

The discussion called, "Our Beloved Communities" included panelists from Pruitt-Igoe, Lewis Place, Mill Creek Valley and the City of Kinloch.

Shegog said the primary focus of the discussion was centered around historic Black neighborhoods that community members are trying to preserve.

"Historical neighborhoods in north St. Louis that used to be thriving, that used to be vibrant communities and so we're here to bring that all back," he said.

Shegog said they are hopeful more people in the community will step up to the challenge.

"Take pride in your neighborhood, regardless of wherever you are, take pride in your neighborhood," he said.

The biggest challenges these communities face, according to Shegog, are vacancy, lack of home ownership and lack of funding and assistance.

That's why many of these neighborhoods have community groups working to bring businesses and development to the areas.