ST. LOUIS COUNTY – The community is mourning after a woman was shot and killed inside Catholic Supply while she was shopping Monday afternoon.

Jamie Schmidt, 53, was the mother of three and married to her high school sweetheart. Gregg Schmidt, her husband, shared this message below on Facebook

‘Folks, I had my own Mother of Dragons but she was taken from us today. I still don't know how to feel yet. I do know one thing for sure. Hug your friends and family and tell them you love them every time you get the chance. I didn't get to say goodbye and that hurts pretty bad. She was my angel, my partner, my best friend and the love of my life. I'm sorry if you never got to hear her sing recently because it gave me chills. I probably won't be on Facebook much for awhile but know that I love you all in some way or another.’

Schmidt was an administrator at St. Louis Community College in Wildwood.

A man walked inside Catholic Supply in west St. Louis County on Monday and shot and killed Schmidt. The man is still on the loose. He also sexually assaulted two other women inside the store. Anyone with information should contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators.

People have been showing their support by placing flowers and bringing cards to Catholic Supply.

Here at Catholic Supply, people are bringing flowers, and cards to show their support for yesterday’s victims. The tell me this hits home for everyone. @ksdknews pic.twitter.com/pk23CZ1eqE — Jasmine (@jpayoute) November 20, 2018

Saint Anthony of Padua High Ridge will hold a Mass at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Monday statement from Archdiocese of St. Louis

Statement from Archdiocese of St. Louis

Archbishop Carlson has asked that all parishes pray in a special way for the victims of the Catholic Supply shooting at all Masses this weekend. Please consider including one or two petitions in the Universal Prayers at all Masses this weekend and remember them in your prayers. Following are two Universal Prayers which you are welcome to insert if you so choose, or please feel free to create your own.

As we begin celebrations for Thanksgiving may we keep the victims and their families in our prayers this weekend and ask the Lord to be with them during this difficult time.

Universal Prayers

For an end to all forms of violence in our city, state, nation, and world, we remember in a special way the victims and those impacted by the horrific tragedy at Catholic Supply on Monday, that all of us will work together to make Christ’s farewell gift of peace more of a reality in our world, let us pray to the Lord….

For our faithfully departed loved ones and for all those who have died, we pray for the repose of the soul of the woman killed in the Catholic Supply tragedy on Monday, that they will have the joy and happiness of seeing God face to face in the heavenly kingdom, let us pray to the Lord….”

Statement from Catholic Supply

“We are shocked and saddened by the events that occurred at our West County location Monday afternoon. This was a senseless tragedy. Please join us as we pray for the victims and their families.

The safety and security of our employees and customers is our highest priority. Our retail locations will be closed for business on Tuesday and will reopen on Wednesday.

We are cooperating fully with the ongoing police investigation, and we will share details as appropriate. We appreciate your patience, grace and prayers during this difficult time.”

Dan Stutte

President, Catholic Supply

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Schmidt family of House Springs, Mo. — Sheriff Dave Marshak (@SheriffMarshak) November 20, 2018

