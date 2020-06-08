Community reacts to Cori Bush's primary win

Cori Bush's win over longtime representative William Lacy Clay is taking the community by storm as even some of her supporters say this was a surprise

ST. LOUIS — Some would say everything about 2020 has been about change.

Missouri's Democratic primary for the 1st congressional district Tuesday was no different.

"It seems like everybody's hoping and wanting change and we need change right about now," said Albert Parnell, a Ferguson resident.



Cori Bush's win over longtime representative William Lacy Clay is taking the community by storm as even some of her supporters say this was a surprise.



"To be honest with you I was surprised, his legacy seems to be so great," said Parnell.



Bush's win over longtime representative Lacy Clay shocked not only st. Louisans but also the nation.



Once homeless, the activist, if elected in November, could become the first Black woman to represent Missouri in congress.



"It makes me feel that we feel empowered we can do anything that we want to do. And its nice to know that they believe in us in woman that we can lead and guide the way," said Cathy Jenkins, owner of Cathy's Kitchen.

Jenkins says Bush's victory is right on time. It falls on the heels of Ferguson's first Black female mayor.



"I'm excited for Cori the things that she has that she wants to do for our community and were going to stand behind her just like were standing behind Ella Jones," said Jenkins.



But Bush's win was not an easily won battle. Her campaign getting support from Bernie Sanders and locally from State Representative Rasheen Aldridge.

All using their popularity to unseat a name that has held the seat for 50 years.



"It means a lot we got somebody who is whose not just going to fight in Washington D.C. that's going to come back home and fight for our community," said Aldridge.



Aldridge says the two have been fighting for justice for years

from protests for Mike Brown to George Floyd. He has no doubt she'll continue that push in Washington.



"I'm excited to see. Its nothing like a strong black woman. And I'm excited to see her next steps and I'm with her 110%," said Aldridge.