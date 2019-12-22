ST. LOUIS — "They were both happy kids," said Marquita Williams. "They loved their daddy."

Williams said her brother, 35-year-old Antwan Williams, cherished his children: 5-year-old Miracle and 6-year-old Antwan Williams, Jr.

"He was a great father. He loved his kids. He was all about his kids," Williams said.

The siblings were looking forward to celebrating Christmas with their dad.

"They couldn't wait for Christmas," Williams said. "Antwan already had everything set for their Christmas."

But instead of holiday cheer, the family is left with unimaginable heartache.

Early Friday morning, a fire ripped through the small house on Michigan Avenue where Antwan and his children lived for the past year.

Family

"That fire was going on a long time," said the children's aunt.

Relatives believe Antwan woke up and raced to get his kids out.

"He even had a blanket to shield his kids. He tried to get them out of the house. He tried! He tried! He tried," Williams said.

But the frantic father couldn't reach his son and daughter in time.

Everyone in the south side neighborhood is feeling the pain.

Neighbors Larry Crenshaw, his daughter and his granddaughter placed more stuffed animals at a growing memorial to the children.

"It just hurts so bad. Those two kids were my best friends on the block. I feel so sorry for all of them and I hope their dad recovers," Crenshaw said.

On Saturday night, dozens of people gathered outside the family's home to remember Miracle and Antwan Jr.

There were lots of hugs for Antwan's hurting mom.

Many of the mourners held hands in a circle and also prayed for the children's father, who remains in critical condition at an area hospital.

Family

Relatives have yet to tell Antwan Williams that his two children perished in the fire.

"How are we supposed to tell him when he wakes up that his kids are gone?" Williams said. "My brother's gonna wish he died. Those kids were his life."

A funeral service for the two children is still being planned.

Firefighters said two smoke detectors in the family's home were not working at the time of the fire. They're still investigating the cause of the fire.

