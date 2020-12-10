Community remembers family killed in weekend fire in De Soto

Joe Detter was the building inspector for the City of Hillsboro. His former colleagues said he was the man that they were all trying to be

DE SOTO, Mo. — Communities across Jefferson County are mourning the loss of a family who died in an overnight weekend house fire.

Joe Detter, Francis Detter, their daughter and their granddaughter died early Sunday morning when the house went up in flames. It took 15 different departments to extinguish the fire. The cause is still under investigation.

Detter's son told 5 On Your Side that his parents were incredible people and will be sorely missed.

Joe's friend Dannie Patterson echoed that sentiment.

"Joe was your best friend, he never met a stranger," Patterson said.

Joe was very involved around town. He was a leader at Masonic Lodge 165 and a longtime member of the local Lions Club chapter where he even held a statewide leadership position.

The Vietnam War veteran would frequently help out comrades at functions around town.

His wife Francis was never too far away.

"Great lady, she would have to be to put up with Joe," Patterson said with a laugh.

Detter was the building inspector for the City of Hillsboro. His former colleagues said he was the man that they were all trying to be.

"He'll leave a legacy, I don't know if there's anyone who can fill Joe's shoes," Patterson said.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.