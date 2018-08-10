Community remembers Freeburg teenager hit and killed while riding bike

FREEBURG, Ill. — Several small towns in Illinois are remembering a small boy who had a big impact on so many lives.

Mason Schmittling was hit and killed at Oak Brook Drive and North State Street. Police say Mason was riding his bike across the street when the SUV hit him.

The driver of the SUV was a 16-year-old boy. Police said he is cooperating with the investigation.

The accident has rocked the community. Mason was a well-loved 14-year-old and known for being energetic, loving, incredibly fun.

Mason's mother, Christina Schmittling, posted a poem on her Facebook page remembering the teen.

Since posting the rainbow photos dozens of friends and family members have sent Mason's mother photos of rainbows that appeared.

Signs have been popping up at Illinois businesses remembering Mason.

Memorials made be made in Mason's memory at any Citizens Community Bank in care of Christina, Eric or Mason. A fundraising event has been organized to help buy Mason a headstone.

