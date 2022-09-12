Community remembers lives lost in 2021 Amazon warehouse collapse

"I feel like it's still a big tragedy that people should think about all the time," said Destiny Vuylsteke.

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — It's a little more than two weeks until Christmas and downtown Edwardsville is adorned with red ribbons and lots of bright lights.

But, a year ago there was no holiday cheer.

Instead, flashing emergency lights outside an Amazon warehouse after a deadly tornado caused the roof and walls to collapse.

A year later, Vuylsteke is one of the many still thinking about the six Amazon workers who lost their lives and their loved ones.

Destiny lives in nearby Wood River and works at a Tastea in downtown Edwardsville.

"It really changed my mindset on how I spend time with my family," said Vuylsteke.

She also says since the Amazon tragedy, she no longer looks at life the same.

"Every time I drive by that place, it's real emotional for me. We as a society also need to not take our lives for granted because you know it could happen to us, natural disasters," added Vuylsteke.

5 On Your Side's Robert Townsend and Photographer, Eric Voss also stopped by Metro Hair Salon and met a mom whose daughter worked in the Amazon warehouse more than a year before the tragedy.

"It literally sends chills down my spine," said Mia Hoffmann.

Hoffmann's daughter, Natalia, once worked as an assistant to Amazon drivers.

Natalia says while at the company she met all six of the victims who died during the tornado outbreak.

"I cannot believe it's been a year already. How do you move forward from that? It's just kind of sad," said Mia Hoffmann.

"Sad" and heart-wrenching for this close-knit community still holding the six victims and their families in their hearts.

"I know there's a lot of prayers sent their way for healing," added Mia Hoffmann.