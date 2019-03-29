ST. LOUIS — An Iraq War Veteran and his fiance' were killed in a car crash in North St. Louis County earlier this month. Now, the grandmother is trying to raise three of their young kids.

Johnathan Shead and Kathryn Givens loved their children. They meant the world to them. Now, their children are coping with the loss of their parents.

Shead and Givens died in a crash on March 12. They were heading east on 270 near Bellefountain Road in north county. The Missouri Highway Patrol said the couple's van started to skid, then hit a pole and rolled over. It's still unclear what caused the crash.

The deaths devasted their family. Their 5-,4- and 2-year-old children are living at their grandmother’s house. She also cares for her husband who has stage four cancer.

The children's aunts take turns watching them over the weekend. Shead, who was an army veteran and substitute teacher, used to support his community by tutoring kids in math.

His family said they now appreciate the community returning the love and support. As for the family, a GoFundMe page is set up to help them with the couple's children.