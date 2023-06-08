Community unites for fundraiser to support children of woman killed in crash

Savannah McCreary's husband, former Jefferson County deputy Colby McCreary, is charged with DWI and involuntary Manslaughter.

ARNOLD, Mo. — It's been more than three months since the devastating crash in Festus that claimed the life of 28-year-old Savannah McCreary.

Saturday, there was an outpouring of support as the community joined forces to raise money for a trust fund for McCreary’s 4-year-old son and 9-year-old daughter.

Little Sawyer and Sienna have an inseparable bond.

"She's bright. She's strong,” Nicholas Krull said of his daughter, Sienna.

"He's four. He lives in the moment. High energy. That kid just loves to have fun,” Jeff McCreary said of his grandson, Sawyer.

The fundraiser comes after the April 30 crash that killed their mother. Her husband, former Jefferson County deputy Colby McCreary, is charged with DWI and involuntary Manslaughter.

It can be a lot for young kids. "I don't think he fully understands everything,” Jeff McCreary said about 4-year-old Sawyer.

"She has moments where she'll be playing and she's like ‘Awww I'm sad’. Any time she gets in trouble, ‘I miss my mom’ you know, but she's done well with it," Krull said of Sienna.

"She makes me proud. She's a good kid,” Krull said.

At the community fundraiser in Arnold, family and friends came together to show love and support, while taking part in a live and silent auction.

People donated items to be auctioned off, including some big-ticket items such as Jordan Binnington's former hockey stick and a guitar signed by Tim McGraw.

The family is impressed by the crowd that came to embrace them.

"I didn't expect it at all…It’s really going to help get Sienna through school,” Krull said.

"We’re going to do our best to make sure these kids have a good foundation in life and can move forward in life. There's nothing that can ever replace their mother, but this will definitely be something they can look back on when they get older and say, ‘The community loved us," Jeff McCreary said.

Colby McCreary heads to court on August 17.

If you'd like to support the children, you can donate to the Sienna and Sawyer Trust via Venmo using the screenname @SiennaSawyerTrust.