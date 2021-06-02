Community unites to help Overland family recover from house fire

"People are calling us like crazy and we're so grateful that everybody's reaching out to help," said Patty Krieger

OVERLAND, Mo. — It started out as a routine Sunday for Tony and Patty Krieger and their family.

"We came home from church and dropped the kids off and went to Menards to get some stuff," said Patty.

However, when the couple and their 15-year-old daughter returned home on the afternoon of Jan. 24, they couldn't believe what they saw.

"There were still flames," recalled Patty.

Fierce flames spread throughout their house on Flora Avenue in Overland.

Their 17-year-old son got out, but their 14-year-old foster daughter was trapped inside.

"I guess the flames were too high to get around the doors or whatever," Patty said.

Firefighters arrived and rescued the eighth grader.

She suffered serious smoke inhalation and is still in the hospital.

"She's getting better. She's gonna be in therapy for awhile. Kids' memories and everything, just gone, " said Patty.

The Kriegers have lived in the home for 19 years. They lost their home and everything inside in the fire

Their neighbors are now coming together in a big way to help the family.

"I called him to see what I could do to help, said James Poole.

Poole, the co-owner of Sonny's Bar and Tony Krieger's longtime friend, organized a fundraiser for his buddy's family.

Friday all of the proceeds from every plate sold at Sonny's went to the Kriegers.

"We're proud to announce today that we've raised $1,700 for them," said Poole.

Hold on, that's not all.

Neighbors, business owners, firefighters and other good Samaritans donated food, shoes, bedding, backpacks for the couple's kids and more to the family.

"Clothing, furniture... They got us an air fryer, just little things," said a smiling Patty.

In the midst of a pandemic, lots of "little things" that put big smiles on the couple's faces.

Patty held back her tears.

"People are calling us like crazy yes. Everybody's asking what can I do to help? A friend even took in our dog, Cowboy until we can get him back. We're so grateful," the mom said.

Patty's grateful husband couldn't stop the tears from streaming down his face.

"God blessed me with my family and the support in the community. Everybody that's trying to help, it's just overwhelming. It's amazing. Yes, it's the true meaning of community," said Tony.

"I'm happy to do it. Anything we can do to help them. we're here to do it," said Poole.

The Kriergers are temporarily staying in an apartment until their home is rebuilt.

If you'd like to help the family, you can call Sonny's Bar at 314-528-8181.