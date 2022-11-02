Concerns over Coldwater Creek contamination affecting property values

"I think real estate, in general, will take a dive whenever there's a crisis happening in a certain area,” St. Louis realtor Kristin Malva said.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Concerns are growing over whether contamination at Coldwater Creek will impact property values. Also, will realtors have a hard time recruiting people to move into the area?

Some of the factors that can affect your home's value include the size of the property, the condition of your home and the location.

Since there are neighborhoods around Coldwater Creek, you can understand Glenn Smith's concerns.

"Just concerned about the effects of what they found and kinda want to know the truth,” he said.

He bought his home near Jana Elementary a couple of years ago. With reports of radioactive contamination nearby, he and some of his neighbors have questions.

"I think anybody that has property over there, they should be asking questions,” Smith said.

5 On Your Side took his questions to St. Louis realtor Kristin Malva.

"I think real estate, in general, will take a dive whenever there's a crisis happening in a certain area,” she said.

Still, she said at this point in time, she would not turn down an opportunity to sell a home near the creek or to recruit homebuyers to move there.

"I've never had someone say 'Find me a house but make sure it's not by the Coldwater Creek.’ I wouldn't say 'Oh we have to price it lower because of this.’ People are still buying [in] North County and everywhere the Coldwater Creek is,” Malva added.

But In an already tough housing market, is the contamination controversy adding fuel to the fire?

"I understand rates are high and people are freaking out and whatnot. That rate will fluctuate and guess what, when it drops, give me a call and I'll show you how to refinance. The market is still rising year after year,” she said.

In the meantime, homeowners like Smith are waiting to see what happens, hoping they won't be negatively impacted.

"For a lot of people over here, I would assume it’s very concerning,” he said.