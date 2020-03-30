CREVE COEUR, Mo. — A local band put on a concert for residents at a senior living facility in Creve Coeur Sunday afternoon.

Members of the band Boxcar performed six feet apart from the sidewalk outside Brookdale Senior Living as residents watched from their rooms.

Band member Jorge Valcarcel's grandmother lives at Brookdale and he hasn't been able to go inside to see her while it's closed to visitors. "Hi grandma!" He yelled from the street as she smiled down from her window.

"I think it's important because I was talking to my grandma and she says people aren't even coming out of their rooms over here," Valcarcel said.

"They're just staying in their rooms. And that's like the worst thing you can do when you're, 96, 97 years old, is just be cooped up without any exercise or anything exciting going on."

The band had to rent a generator to make it happen, but they said it was well worth it to see the residents smile.

