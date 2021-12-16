Construction underway at Heavy Riff as patio gets upgrades

The brewing company says they are hoping to be done in time for St. Patrick's day, but they will still be open in the meantime.

ST. LOUIS — If you've visited Heavy Riff Brewing Company recently, you might have noticed some changes.

"It’s going to be getting a little dusty in Dogtown," the brewery wrote on thier Facebook page. "You’ll notice we’ve started some construction at Heavy Riff."

The goal is to have a permanent patio, according to the taproom.

"We are transforming the current patio area into an all-seasons pavilion that will allow for more outdoor seating and greenspace," the post on Facebook said.

Heavy Riff also says they will be redesigning the building to include garage doors that can be opened during nice weather and lounge seating.

"Hopefully, we’ll be ready for some St. Patrick’s Day fun in 2022," they said in the post.

It’s going to be getting a little dusty in Dogtown. You’ll notice we’ve started some construction at Heavy Riff. Our... Posted by Heavy Riff Brewing Company on Wednesday, December 15, 2021