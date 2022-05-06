Construction worker falls at downtown St. Louis site

Tarlton Corporation confirmed a worker fell from a scissor lift.

ST. LOUIS — A construction worker fell while operating a scissor lift at a construction site in downtown St. Louis Friday afternoon.

The construction site is managed by Tarlton Corporation, a general contracting company based in St. Louis.

Ryan Wehrle, the construction site safety manager for Tarlton confirmed with 5 On Your Side that a worker fell from the second story to the ground.

The worker, a sub-contractor, was in stable condition and was being treated for his injuries.

Wehrle did not confirm the location of the construction site, or what the project is.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it is confirmed.