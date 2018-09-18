ST. PETERS, Mo. — A construction worker fell three stories at a worksite Tuesday in St. Peters. The man survived, St. Charles County Ambulance District confirmed.

Emergency crews responded to Pure Apartments construction site on North Cloverleaf Drive at about 8 a.m. An aerial view from Sky5 showed the wooden frame of an apartment building along with several other buildings under construction.

The worker leaned against a safety device, which broke. The man fell three stories and survived. He suffered injuries to his back and legs, St. Charles County Ambulance District said.

This story will be updated with more information once it’s confirmed.

© 2018 KSDK