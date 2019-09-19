SHREWSBURY, Mo. — Family and friends identified a construction worker killed by a crane as a father of four from Montgomery County.

"We're still waiting for him to show up, it's a joke but God had other plans," said longtime family friend Nancy Bergen.

He, in this case, is Shawn Pritchett.

The construction worker died after being struck and pinned down by a crane.

Pritchett was working at a Shrewsbury job site Tuesday around 3 a.m. when it happened.

An MSD spokesman Sean Hadley said crews were working on an underground tunnel used for wastewater at the time.

"It's a sad situation we have right now," Hadley said.

Pritchett, who had been on the job for only 2 weeks, was pronounced dead on the scene.

"It's unfortunate because it is heavy equipment that were dealing with here and its something that we don't expect to happen, but the worst did happen today," Hadley said.

In the days since, there's been an outpouring of support from the community. Friends, even strangers, donating thousands online to raise money for Shawn's children.

His neighbor says their biggest concern right now is those four kids.

"Worried about his kids, his mom, his girlfriend, sisters, brother, I worry about his kids," Bergen said.

She described Shawn as a loving father and friend. She said his humorous personality will truly be missed in their Montgomery County town.

"He's always wanting to give somebody a good laugh."

