Enter for your chance to win tickets to the Gold Over America Tour with Simone Biles, more great athletes

See Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles, Grace McCallum and MyKayla Skinner perform at Enterprise Center

ST. LOUIS — Straight from the world stage, the best gymnasts in the U.S. featuring the most decorated gymnast of all-time, Simone Biles, will headline the Athleta Presents Gold Over America Tour coming to Enterprise Center on Oct. 15.

Enter to win once per day on this page. The contest is open to people in the greater St. Louis area and nearby Missouri and Illinois counties.

The sweepstakes runs from Monday, Sept. 27 to Friday, Oct. 1. Five winners will receive two tickets each.

Biles, who medaled with silver for team competition and bronze for the balance beam, will be joined by her teammates Jade Carey who won gold in floor exercise, Jordan Chiles and Grace McCallum who won silver for team competition and MyKayla Skinner who won silver in vault.

Gold Over America Tour brings all the excitement of a gymnastics competition to hometown arenas nightly as each gymnast performs some of their most famous routines mixed with career highlights, personal videos and social media interactions.

